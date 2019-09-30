Comparing of Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Both Village Super Market Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) are each other’s competitor in the Grocery Stores industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Super Market Inc. 26 0.00 8.29M 1.39 18.03 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 21 2.40 156.11M 1.02 23.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Village Super Market Inc. and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has lower revenue and earnings than Village Super Market Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Village Super Market Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Village Super Market Inc. and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Super Market Inc. 32,497,059.98% 7.9% 5% Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 746,937,799.04% 10.7% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.34 beta means Village Super Market Inc.’s volatility is 66.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Village Super Market Inc. Its rival Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.5 respectively. Village Super Market Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.5% of Village Super Market Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.8% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Village Super Market Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has 57.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Village Super Market Inc. 0.32% -4.06% -12.94% -6.46% -13.2% -6.39% Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 4.15% -0.09% 1.24% -7.27% 11.43% 18.44%

For the past year Village Super Market Inc. has -6.39% weaker performance while Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has 18.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao beats Village Super Market Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, and 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.