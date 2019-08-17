Comparing of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL)

Both Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 219.62% and an $21.83 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 18.7% respectively. About 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Vital Therapies Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.