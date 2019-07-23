Comparing of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

We will be comparing the differences between Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.46. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 1.67 beta is the reason why it is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 60.8 while its Current Ratio is 60.8. Meanwhile, Sierra Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.83, and a 175.28% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.7% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.