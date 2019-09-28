Comparing of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 7 -0.36 57.44M -0.38 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 18.52M -3.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 817,069,701.28% -9.1% -8.9% Pulmatrix Inc. 2,147,495,361.78% -159.3% -125%

Volatility & Risk

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.27 beta. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc.’s beta is 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

60.8 and 60.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 101.73% and an $14 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 19.6% respectively. Insiders held 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.