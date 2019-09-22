Comparing of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Both Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

60.8 and 60.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 104.38% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 0.3%. 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Karuna Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.