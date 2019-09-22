Comparing of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Both Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
60.8 and 60.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 104.38% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $14.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 0.3%. 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.47%
|-7.57%
|-1.91%
|-7.68%
|-21.93%
|0.52%
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Karuna Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.