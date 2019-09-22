Comparing of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 21 506.26 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 10.8 and 10.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 104.38%. Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 42.99%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance while Homology Medicines Inc. has -20.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.