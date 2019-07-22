Comparing of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.28
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|164.4%
|-54%
Liquidity
Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 while its Quick Ratio is 60.8. On the competitive side is, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8 Current Ratio and a 8 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $21.83, and a 165.57% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 82.19% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 69.1% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.73%
|-3.73%
|-3.51%
|-30.98%
|84.6%
|11.24%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-10.32%
|-9.01%
|-2.52%
|91.3%
|0%
|179.55%
For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
