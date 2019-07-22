Comparing of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54%

Liquidity

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 while its Quick Ratio is 60.8. On the competitive side is, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8 Current Ratio and a 8 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $21.83, and a 165.57% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 82.19% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.1% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.