Comparing of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 7 -0.36 57.44M -0.38 0.00 Celyad SA 12 0.00 9.45M -7.01 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 818,233,618.23% -9.1% -8.9% Celyad SA 80,494,037.48% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 107.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 6.89% respectively. About 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.09% of Celyad SA shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance while Celyad SA has -37.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.