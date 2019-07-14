Comparing of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

We will be comparing the differences between Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
|argenx SE
|123
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Viking Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 165.25% upside potential and a consensus target price of $21.83. argenx SE on the other hand boasts of a $150.5 average target price and a 8.09% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than argenx SE.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 69.1% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.81% of argenx SE are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.73%
|-3.73%
|-3.51%
|-30.98%
|84.6%
|11.24%
|argenx SE
|1.37%
|-1.08%
|10.57%
|29.47%
|38.31%
|31.15%
For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than argenx SE
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors argenx SE beats Viking Therapeutics Inc.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
