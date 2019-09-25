Comparing of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

As Biotechnology companies, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility & Risk

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.27 and its 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on the other hand, has 2.23 beta which makes it 123.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 while its Quick Ratio is 60.8. On the competitive side is, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, and a 105.58% upside potential. On the other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s potential upside is 265.17% and its average price target is $13. The data provided earlier shows that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. appears more favorable than Viking Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 14.2% respectively. About 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.