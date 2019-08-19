Comparing of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Both Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 113.10 N/A -5.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.27 and its 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Albireo Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.5 beta which makes it 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

60.8 and 60.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $21.83, while its potential upside is 219.62%. Competitively Albireo Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $62, with potential upside of 164.62%. The information presented earlier suggests that Viking Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Albireo Pharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 79.2% respectively. About 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Albireo Pharma Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.