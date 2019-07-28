Comparing of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 2.80 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2%

Risk & Volatility

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.46. Agenus Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 60.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 60.8. The Current Ratio of rival Agenus Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 179.51% at a $21.83 average price target. On the other hand, Agenus Inc.’s potential upside is 108.33% and its average price target is $5. The information presented earlier suggests that Viking Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Agenus Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 28.9% respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24% Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Agenus Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.