Comparing of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) and Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay Inc. 4 0.00 48.01M -1.20 0.00 Motus GI Holdings Inc. 3 0.00 17.80M -1.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ViewRay Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay Inc. 1,283,895,812.16% -80.1% -40.3% Motus GI Holdings Inc. 691,933,916.42% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ViewRay Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Motus GI Holdings Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. Motus GI Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ViewRay Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ViewRay Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of ViewRay Inc. is $6, with potential upside of 102.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of ViewRay Inc. shares and 37.7% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares. 2.6% are ViewRay Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61% Motus GI Holdings Inc. -5.26% -9.7% -32.5% -34.94% -61.59% -13.18%

For the past year ViewRay Inc. had bullish trend while Motus GI Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ViewRay Inc. beats Motus GI Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.