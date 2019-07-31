Comparing of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay Inc. 8 11.57 N/A -1.20 0.00 EDAP TMS S.A. 3 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights ViewRay Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ViewRay Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3% EDAP TMS S.A. 0.00% -1.4% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.17 shows that ViewRay Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, EDAP TMS S.A.’s beta is 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.3 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ViewRay Inc. Its rival EDAP TMS S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2 respectively. ViewRay Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EDAP TMS S.A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of ViewRay Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.7% of EDAP TMS S.A. are owned by institutional investors. ViewRay Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6% of EDAP TMS S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ViewRay Inc. 2.66% 9.7% 9.56% 27.9% 23.26% 39.7% EDAP TMS S.A. 3.41% -13.5% 61.92% 88.8% 88.8% 145.95%

For the past year ViewRay Inc. has weaker performance than EDAP TMS S.A.

Summary

EDAP TMS S.A. beats ViewRay Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.