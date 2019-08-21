Comparing of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.73 N/A 0.94 18.99 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 24.84% at a $20 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares and 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 14.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.