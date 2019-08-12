Comparing of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.94 N/A 0.94 18.99 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 16.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust on 7 of the 8 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.