Comparing of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

We will be comparing the differences between Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.94 N/A 0.94 18.99 Black Knight Inc. 56 8.01 N/A 1.12 56.74

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Black Knight Inc. Black Knight Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Black Knight Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Black Knight Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.08% and an $20 average target price. Black Knight Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $58 average target price and a -5.40% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Victory Capital Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Black Knight Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares and 90.2% of Black Knight Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Black Knight Inc. has 4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Black Knight Inc.

Summary

Black Knight Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.