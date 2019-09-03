Comparing of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

Both Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.80 N/A 0.94 18.99 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.25 N/A 1.02 16.01

Table 1 demonstrates Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Apollo Investment Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Analyst Ratings

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has a 26.34% upside potential and an average price target of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 43.3%. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Apollo Investment Corporation.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.