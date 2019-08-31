Comparing of Vicor Corporation (VICR) and nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) and nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) compete with each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor Corporation 32 4.37 N/A 0.78 37.75 nVent Electric plc 25 1.55 N/A 1.30 19.01

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vicor Corporation and nVent Electric plc. nVent Electric plc seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Vicor Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Vicor Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Vicor Corporation and nVent Electric plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15% nVent Electric plc 0.00% 8.8% 5.2%

Liquidity

5.3 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vicor Corporation. Its rival nVent Electric plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Vicor Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than nVent Electric plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vicor Corporation and nVent Electric plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicor Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 nVent Electric plc 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Vicor Corporation is $43, with potential upside of 41.03%. Competitively nVent Electric plc has an average price target of $23, with potential upside of 13.52%. The data provided earlier shows that Vicor Corporation appears more favorable than nVent Electric plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of Vicor Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 87.8% of nVent Electric plc are owned by institutional investors. About 35.6% of Vicor Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of nVent Electric plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vicor Corporation -13.99% -6.28% -19.46% -26.74% -46.98% -21.78% nVent Electric plc -1.7% -0.92% -10.96% -0.8% -7.91% 10.37%

For the past year Vicor Corporation has -21.78% weaker performance while nVent Electric plc has 10.37% stronger performance.

Summary

Vicor Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors nVent Electric plc.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters and complementary components, open-frame intermediate bus converters, configurable products, and custom power systems, as well as cool-power high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and power path management components. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial automation, medical diagnostics, test and measurement instrumentation, and vehicles and transportation, as well as telecommunications and network equipment and infrastructure markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection solutions for broadband voice, data, and video surveillance applications. Its products include metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, subracks, and backplanes. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. Its thermal management systems comprise heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures. It provides engineered electrical and fastening products. The company sells its products under the Hoffman, Schroff, Caddy, Erico, Raychem, and Tracer brands. It markets its products through distributors, including electrical distributors and maintenance contractors, as well as directly to customers, such as companies and independent sub-contractors. The company serves energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. nVent Electric plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.