Comparing of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties Inc. 22 10.24 N/A 1.47 15.20 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.46 N/A 0.39 39.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of VICI Properties Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. Empire State Realty OP L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to VICI Properties Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. VICI Properties Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Empire State Realty OP L.P., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has VICI Properties Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for VICI Properties Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

VICI Properties Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.96% and an $25.38 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of VICI Properties Inc. shares and 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares. About 0.1% of VICI Properties Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VICI Properties Inc. 0.36% 0.22% 3.38% 2.76% 15.54% 18.74% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.22% -1.52% 3.78% -10.7% -23.9% 4.82%

For the past year VICI Properties Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Summary

VICI Properties Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P. on 8 of the 9 factors.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.