Comparing of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Both VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties Inc. 22 10.34 N/A 1.47 15.20 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 12 2.90 N/A 1.48 9.11

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VICI Properties Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. VICI Properties Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of VICI Properties Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 2.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered VICI Properties Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

VICI Properties Inc.’s average target price is $25.38, while its potential upside is 12.85%. On the other hand, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 7.35% and its average target price is $13. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that VICI Properties Inc. seems more appealing than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VICI Properties Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 49.4%. About 0.1% of VICI Properties Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% are Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VICI Properties Inc. 0.36% 0.22% 3.38% 2.76% 15.54% 18.74% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 3.7% -1.47% 12.46% 10.77% 47.06% 33.57%

For the past year VICI Properties Inc. has weaker performance than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

VICI Properties Inc. beats Arbor Realty Trust Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.