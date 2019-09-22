Comparing of Vical Incorporated (VICL) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

We are contrasting Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 7 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vical Incorporated and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vical Incorporated and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 36.8 and a Quick Ratio of 36.8. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vical Incorporated and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s average target price is $17.75, while its potential upside is 86.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 6.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Vical Incorporated was less bearish than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.