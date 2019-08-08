Comparing of Vical Incorporated (VICL) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 106.86 N/A -0.55 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 92 10.87 N/A -10.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vical Incorporated and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Risk and Volatility

Vical Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.27 beta. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 36.8 and a Quick Ratio of 36.8. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vical Incorporated and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64

Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $160.2, while its potential upside is 144.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vical Incorporated and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.9% and 73.2% respectively. 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Vical Incorporated was more bearish than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.