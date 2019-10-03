Comparing of Vical Incorporated (VICL) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 2 0.00 39.39M -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vical Incorporated and Chimerix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Vical Incorporated and Chimerix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Chimerix Inc. 1,732,418,524.87% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.27 beta means Vical Incorporated’s volatility is 73.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Chimerix Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vical Incorporated is 36.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.8. The Current Ratio of rival Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Vical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chimerix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares and 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance while Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Chimerix Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.