Comparing of Vical Incorporated (VICL) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Both Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 7 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Allakos Inc. 50 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vical Incorporated and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vical Incorporated and Allakos Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 36.8 and a Quick Ratio of 36.8. Competitively, Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allakos Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vical Incorporated and Allakos Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.9% and 97.4%. Insiders held 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Vical Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than Allakos Inc.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats Allakos Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.