Comparing of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) and Its Competitors

As Communication Equipment company, Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Viavi Solutions Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Viavi Solutions Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Viavi Solutions Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions Inc. 1,604,093,154.55% -5.00% -1.90% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Viavi Solutions Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions Inc. 227.30M 14 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Viavi Solutions Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.15 2.49

Viavi Solutions Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $13, suggesting a potential downside of -8.84%. As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 88.74%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results delivered earlier is that Viavi Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Viavi Solutions Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.07% 4.94% 9.97% 34.96% 44.82% 45.97% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Viavi Solutions Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viavi Solutions Inc. are 3.2 and 2.9. Competitively, Viavi Solutions Inc.’s peers have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Viavi Solutions Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Viavi Solutions Inc. has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Viavi Solutions Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Viavi Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Viavi Solutions Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.