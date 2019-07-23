Comparing of Viasat Inc. (VSAT) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR)

Both Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat Inc. 79 2.45 N/A -1.63 0.00 Finisar Corporation 23 2.22 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Viasat Inc. and Finisar Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.5% Finisar Corporation 0.00% -3.6% -2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Viasat Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1 beta. Competitively, Finisar Corporation’s beta is 1.41 which is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Viasat Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Finisar Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 5.4 Quick Ratio. Finisar Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Viasat Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Viasat Inc. and Finisar Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Finisar Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Viasat Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -7.95% and an $76 average price target. On the other hand, Finisar Corporation’s potential upside is 4.72% and its average price target is $24.83. The data provided earlier shows that Finisar Corporation appears more favorable than Viasat Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Viasat Inc. and Finisar Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.1%. Insiders held 0.2% of Viasat Inc. shares. Competitively, Finisar Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viasat Inc. -2.11% 3.69% 20.25% 26% 42.42% 52.23% Finisar Corporation -2.47% -5.45% -0.22% 5.14% 37.35% 6.06%

For the past year Viasat Inc. has stronger performance than Finisar Corporation

Summary

Finisar Corporation beats Viasat Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides optical components primarily consisting of packaged lasers and photodetectors; and passive optical components for use in telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems, networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.