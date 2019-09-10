Comparing of Viad Corp (VVI) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad Corp 63 0.99 N/A 1.78 38.80 Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 9.02 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Viad Corp and Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Viad Corp and Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad Corp 0.00% 11.1% 5% Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Viad Corp’s 0.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Marathon Patent Group Inc. has beta of 2.16 which is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Viad Corp is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Marathon Patent Group Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Marathon Patent Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Viad Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of Viad Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Viad Corp’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Marathon Patent Group Inc. has 7.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03% Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26%

For the past year Viad Corp has weaker performance than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Summary

Viad Corp beats Marathon Patent Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.