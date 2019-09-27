Comparing of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

As Biotechnology companies, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 0.78 256.66M 2.29 72.86 VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 0.00 58.32M -0.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 143,779,060.00% 0% 0% VBI Vaccines Inc. 9,361,155,698.23% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$229.6 is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 37.93%. Competitively the consensus target price of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, which is potential 867.87% upside. The data provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend while VBI Vaccines Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors VBI Vaccines Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.