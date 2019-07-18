Comparing of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.89 N/A 2.29 72.97 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.46 N/A -0.46 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.54. PDL BioPharma Inc. has a 0.53 beta and it is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, PDL BioPharma Inc. which has a 9.9 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 21.86% at a $215.86 average target price.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and PDL BioPharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 95.24%. Insiders held 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71% PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bullish than PDL BioPharma Inc.

On 7 of the 9 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats PDL BioPharma Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.