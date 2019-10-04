Comparing of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Since Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 177 0.78 256.66M 2.29 72.86 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 13 -0.95 13.61M -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 145,153,263.21% 0% 0% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 102,794,561.93% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.4 and has 17.4 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 34.66% upside potential and a consensus target price of $229.6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 46.3% respectively. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bullish than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 9 of the 11 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.