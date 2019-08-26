Comparing of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Since Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.44 N/A 2.29 72.86 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 3.8 and 3.7. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 14 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$217.33 is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average target price while its potential upside is 20.31%. Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s average target price is $17.75, while its potential upside is 92.31%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 78.8%. Insiders held 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.