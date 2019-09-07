Comparing of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.50 N/A 2.29 72.86 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.39 shows that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Dare Bioscience Inc. on the other hand, has 1.96 beta which makes it 96.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Dare Bioscience Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has an average price target of $228, and a 25.74% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 8.2%. About 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.