Comparing of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 21.98 N/A -1.44 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Liquidity

27.7 and 27.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 61.68% at a $20 average price target. On the other hand, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s potential upside is 153.16% and its average price target is $4. The results provided earlier shows that NewLink Genetics Corporation appears more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.6% and 33%. About 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5% NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.