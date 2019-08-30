Comparing of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Since Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 17.35%. 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.