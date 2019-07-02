Comparing of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

As Biotechnology companies, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-17.58
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.7%
|-43.2%
Liquidity
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 while its Quick Ratio is 27.7. On the competitive side is, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 63.13% and an $20 average price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 43.7%. Competitively, 0.1% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.63%
|-10.28%
|-25.22%
|-22.85%
|0%
|13.5%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.3%
|14.01%
|50.98%
|51.6%
|18.75%
|108.81%
For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
