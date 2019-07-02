Comparing of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

As Biotechnology companies, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 while its Quick Ratio is 27.7. On the competitive side is, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 63.13% and an $20 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 43.7%. Competitively, 0.1% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.