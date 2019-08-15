Comparing of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 19.7 and 19.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 125.99% and an $20 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 71.2%. Insiders held roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 26.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.