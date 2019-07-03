Comparing of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Its Competitors

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

$20 is the average target price of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 70.21%. The peers have a potential upside of 131.90%. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7. Competitively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.