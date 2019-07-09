Comparing of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 33 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27.7 and a Quick Ratio of 27.7. Competitively, InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 and has 20.4 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InflaRx N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 64.74%. InflaRx N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 70.94% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that InflaRx N.V. appears more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InflaRx N.V. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.