Comparing of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|33
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-20.4%
|-19.7%
Liquidity
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27.7 and a Quick Ratio of 27.7. Competitively, InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 and has 20.4 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InflaRx N.V.
Analyst Recommendations
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
The consensus target price of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 64.74%. InflaRx N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 70.94% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that InflaRx N.V. appears more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.63%
|-10.28%
|-25.22%
|-22.85%
|0%
|13.5%
|InflaRx N.V.
|-3.5%
|-15.19%
|30%
|28.2%
|20.54%
|14.38%
For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than InflaRx N.V.
Summary
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InflaRx N.V. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
