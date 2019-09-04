Comparing of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.85 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Verona Pharma plc and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Verona Pharma plc and Orgenesis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verona Pharma plc and Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.57% and 4.2% respectively. Comparatively, Orgenesis Inc. has 26.45% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Orgenesis Inc.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.