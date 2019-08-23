Comparing of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Both Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verona Pharma plc and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares and 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. Comparatively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc was less bearish than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Verona Pharma plc beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.