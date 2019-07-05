Comparing of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Both Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 7 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 7.41 N/A 3.71 24.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verona Pharma plc and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Verona Pharma plc and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.57% and 88.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc -6.67% -5.94% 2.34% -50.25% -64.17% -37.62% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc has -37.62% weaker performance while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 26.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc on 8 of the 8 factors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.