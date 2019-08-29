Comparing of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

This is a contrast between Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 5.99 N/A -5.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Verona Pharma plc and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verona Pharma plc and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, Dermira Inc.’s average target price is $18.71, while its potential upside is 135.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Verona Pharma plc and Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.57% and 80.11% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Dermira Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc has -56.48% weaker performance while Dermira Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Verona Pharma plc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.