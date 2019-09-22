Comparing of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

As Biotechnology companies, Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Demonstrates Verona Pharma plc and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verona Pharma plc and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.57% and 33.8% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc was more bearish than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.