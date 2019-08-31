Comparing of Veritone Inc. (VERI) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 2.35 N/A -3.49 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 41 4.24 N/A 1.16 37.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Veritone Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Veritone Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Progress Software Corporation is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Veritone Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Veritone Inc. and Progress Software Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Veritone Inc.’s upside potential is 120.26% at a $10 consensus price target. Progress Software Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $49 consensus price target and a 29.70% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Veritone Inc. seems more appealing than Progress Software Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Veritone Inc. and Progress Software Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 94.4% respectively. 2.2% are Veritone Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year Veritone Inc. has stronger performance than Progress Software Corporation

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats Veritone Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.