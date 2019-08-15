Comparing of Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) and First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) and First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) are two firms in the Regional – Southwest Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex Holdings Inc. 26 5.73 N/A 1.36 18.86 First Financial Bankshares Inc. 30 10.81 N/A 1.16 28.21

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Veritex Holdings Inc. and First Financial Bankshares Inc. First Financial Bankshares Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Veritex Holdings Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Veritex Holdings Inc. is presently more affordable than First Financial Bankshares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Veritex Holdings Inc. and First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 0.9% First Financial Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.55 shows that Veritex Holdings Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, First Financial Bankshares Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Veritex Holdings Inc. and First Financial Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.6% and 58.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Veritex Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritex Holdings Inc. -1.04% -1.27% -2.25% -3.47% -16.51% 19.69% First Financial Bankshares Inc. 1.14% 7.77% 7.61% 7.62% 15.72% 13.54%

For the past year Veritex Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Financial Bankshares Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors First Financial Bankshares Inc. beats Veritex Holdings Inc.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate and general commercial loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 10 branches located in Dallas. It also operates a mortgage office in Dallas. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.