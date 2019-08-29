Comparing of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

As Business Services businesses, Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics Inc. 141 10.49 N/A 3.58 42.33 Cintas Corporation 227 3.90 N/A 7.65 34.04

Table 1 highlights Verisk Analytics Inc. and Cintas Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cintas Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Verisk Analytics Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Verisk Analytics Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Cintas Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9% Cintas Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 11.6%

Risk & Volatility

Verisk Analytics Inc. has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cintas Corporation is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

Verisk Analytics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Cintas Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Cintas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. and Cintas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Cintas Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

Verisk Analytics Inc. has a -19.68% downside potential and an average target price of $128.33. Competitively Cintas Corporation has an average target price of $225.75, with potential downside of -13.90%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cintas Corporation is looking more favorable than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96% of Verisk Analytics Inc. shares and 69.5% of Cintas Corporation shares. 1% are Verisk Analytics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Cintas Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14% Cintas Corporation -0.56% 9.03% 20.54% 39.56% 28.47% 55.03%

For the past year Verisk Analytics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cintas Corporation.

Summary

Cintas Corporation beats Verisk Analytics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.