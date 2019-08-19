Comparing of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Since Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics Inc. 139 10.30 N/A 3.58 42.33 CBIZ Inc. 21 1.37 N/A 1.13 20.74

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Verisk Analytics Inc. and CBIZ Inc. CBIZ Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Verisk Analytics Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Verisk Analytics Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than CBIZ Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9% CBIZ Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 5.1%

Risk & Volatility

Verisk Analytics Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.76. Competitively, CBIZ Inc.’s 65.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

Verisk Analytics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, CBIZ Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. CBIZ Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. and CBIZ Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 CBIZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verisk Analytics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -18.94% and an $127.17 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verisk Analytics Inc. and CBIZ Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 90.3%. 1% are Verisk Analytics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of CBIZ Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14% CBIZ Inc. 6.76% 17.56% 17.85% 19.54% 6.23% 18.63%

For the past year Verisk Analytics Inc. has stronger performance than CBIZ Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Verisk Analytics Inc. beats CBIZ Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.