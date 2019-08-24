Comparing of VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) and iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Since VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) and iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign Inc. 196 19.36 N/A 7.14 29.58 iQIYI Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.37 0.00

Demonstrates VeriSign Inc. and iQIYI Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of VeriSign Inc. and iQIYI Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -41.8% 30.5% iQIYI Inc. 0.00% -53.1% -23.9%

Liquidity

VeriSign Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, iQIYI Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. VeriSign Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than iQIYI Inc.

Analyst Ratings

VeriSign Inc. and iQIYI Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 iQIYI Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

VeriSign Inc. has a 0.99% upside potential and a consensus price target of $202.5. Competitively the average price target of iQIYI Inc. is $20.2, which is potential 14.45% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, iQIYI Inc. is looking more favorable than VeriSign Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VeriSign Inc. and iQIYI Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 47.8% respectively. 1% are VeriSign Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 51.33% are iQIYI Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VeriSign Inc. -2.65% -0.09% 8.56% 25.46% 45.15% 42.35% iQIYI Inc. -2.72% -10.32% -16.26% -4.08% -39.53% 25.02%

For the past year VeriSign Inc. has stronger performance than iQIYI Inc.

Summary

VeriSign Inc. beats iQIYI Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also operates movie theaters in China. In addition, it provides membership, content distribution, live broadcasting, and online gaming services. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.