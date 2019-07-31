Comparing of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) and Its Rivals

As Business Software & Services company, Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verint Systems Inc. has 95.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 70.83% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Verint Systems Inc. has 1.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.13% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Verint Systems Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems Inc. 0.00% 5.50% 2.40% Industry Average 6.71% 22.99% 7.18%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Verint Systems Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems Inc. N/A 55 61.12 Industry Average 272.81M 4.07B 92.58

Verint Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Verint Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.41 3.03 2.64

$64.5 is the average target price of Verint Systems Inc., with a potential upside of 11.51%. The competitors have a potential upside of 27.40%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Verint Systems Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Verint Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verint Systems Inc. -2.73% -2.04% 19.35% 28.87% 44.9% 43.16% Industry Average 2.40% 5.42% 16.19% 27.48% 37.19% 32.61%

For the past year Verint Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verint Systems Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Verint Systems Inc.’s competitors have 1.97 and 1.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verint Systems Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verint Systems Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.15 shows that Verint Systems Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Verint Systems Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.12 which is 11.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Verint Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Verint Systems Inc.’s peers beat Verint Systems Inc.

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. The companyÂ’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services, as well as mobile device tracking solutions for security applications. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.